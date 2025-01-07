The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the Document Verification schedule for the posts of the Lecturer (School New) Political Science. Eligible candidates can check the Document Verification schedule through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 102 posts. The commission has selected 198 candidates for the document verification process. The DV process will begin on January 20, 2025, and end on January 29, 2025. The shortlisted candidates are advised to attend the Document Verification along with all original documents on the fixed date at HPPSC Nigam Vihar Shimla-171002 at 10:00 AM.

How to check the DV schedule

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the DV schedule link Check the exam schedule Download the exam schedule

