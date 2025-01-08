Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2024 ( SNAP 2024 ). Candidates can download their results from the official website snaptest.org .

The exams were conducted on December 8, 15, and 21, 2024. The candidates will be awarded 1 marks for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. SNAP is conducted for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s).

Steps to download SNAP result 2024

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on the Download Scorecard for SNAP 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SNAP result 2024.