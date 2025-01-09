The Small Industries Development Bank of India ( SIDBI ) has released the results for the Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can check the result from the official website sidbi.in .

The exam was held on December 22, 2024. The Phase II online examination is scheduled for January 19, 2025. The interview will be conducted in February 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ posts and 22 for Manager Grade ‘B’ posts.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website www.sidbi.in Go to the “career” tab Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) result.

Direct link to download Grade ‘B’ (General Stream) result.

Direct link to download Grade ‘B’ (Specialist Stream-Information Technology and Legal) result.