SIDBI result 2024 released for Grade A, B posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the result from the official website sidbi.in.
The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the results for the Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can check the result from the official website sidbi.in.
The exam was held on December 22, 2024. The Phase II online examination is scheduled for January 19, 2025. The interview will be conducted in February 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ posts and 22 for Manager Grade ‘B’ posts.
Steps to check the result
- Visit the official website www.sidbi.in
- Go to the “career” tab
- Click on the result link
- Download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) result.
Direct link to download Grade ‘B’ (General Stream) result.
Direct link to download Grade ‘B’ (Specialist Stream-Information Technology and Legal) result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.