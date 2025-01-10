The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has opened the application correction window for the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till January 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies, of which 36 vacancies are for Nayab Tehsildar posts, 14 for Deputy Jailor, 36 for Supply Inspector, 6 for Marketing Inspector, 5 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 5 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Senior Cane Development Inspector, 6 for Cane Development Inspector, and 3 for Khandsari Inspector.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Lower PCS forms 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 application correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lower PCS correction window 2024.