UPSSSC Junior Analyst Mains exam date out; check details here
The examination will be held on February 16, 2025, from 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Junior Analyst (Food) Main Examination (PRA. A. 500- 2023) / 04 (Mains) exam 2023 provisional answer key. The main examination is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2025, from 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for admit cards and other details.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.