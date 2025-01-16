The Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has released the admit card for the class 12th intermediate board examination. Schools can download the admit card from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com .

School principals can download the admit card by logging in through the website. The students can not download the admit card from the website. The admit card should be signed, stamped by the principal, and then distributed to the students.

The BSEB class 12th examination will be conducted from February 1 to 15, 2025.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the admit card link Key in the school code and password Download the admit card

Direct link to download the BSEB Intermediate admit card.