UCO Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer (LBO) 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ucobank.com till February 5, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 250 LBO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the LBO notification 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 for all other candidates.

Steps to apply for LBO posts 2025

Visit the official website www.ucobank.com On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the Recruitment Opportunities tab Click on the LBO registration 2025 link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for LBO posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.