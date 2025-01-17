The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Medical Officer posts 2024 (Department Of Public Health and Medical Education) (Adv No./09/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till January 19, 2025.

Earlier, the MPPSC Medical Officer 2024 application widow was open till September 29, 2024. Candidates can make changes in their application form from December 24, 2024 to January 21, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 895 Medical Officer posts.

Here’s the reopening notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 yeas to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Medical Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the Medical Officer 2024 application link Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MO posts 2024.