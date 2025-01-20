The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, will soon close the online application window for the recruitment to Junior Resident posts 2025. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in up to 5.00 pm today, January 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 220 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

“All provisionally eligible candidates who wish to fill the application for JR posts for the January 2025 session are required to deposit a security amount of Rs. 25,000 through electronic fund transfer,” reads the official notification.

Steps to fill Junior Resident forms 2025

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Resident application form link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Resident posts 2025.