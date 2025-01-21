The Delhi High Court has released the interview schedule for the Personal Assistant (Open) Examination - 2023 for Stage IV Interviews stage. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The interview will be held on February 15, 17 and 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

How to check the interview schedule

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.