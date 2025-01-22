UPSSSC Junior Assistant registration window closes today; apply now for 2702 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will today, January 22, close the online application window for the recruitment of Junior Assistant posts in various departments under Advertisement Number-12-Exam/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2702 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates of all the categories have to pay Rs 25 as the application fee.
Steps to apply for Junior Assistant posts 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Junior Assistant posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.