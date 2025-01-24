The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Junior Analyst (Medicine) Main Examination (PRA.AP.-2023)/05 under the control of the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh. The main examination is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025, from 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 417 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference