The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the exam city slip for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) posts 2025. The exam will be conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 39481 vacancies. The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

“The ‘Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy’ for the said examination will be available for download before 04 days from commencement of the particular shift of Examination,” reads the official website.

How to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the SSC GD exam city slip Take a printout for future reference