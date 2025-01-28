HP Police Constable admit card 2024 out for PET/ PST; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Police Constable (Male and Female) Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The HP Police Department will conduct PET and PST from February 6 to March 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1088 vacancies — 708 posts Constable (Male) and 380 Constable (Female).
“The e-call letter(s) to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned post(s) have been uploaded on their User IDs along with Instruction to the candidates for the said PST & PET. The candidates are advised to download the e-Call letters along with instructions to the candidates for appearing in the PST&PET,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download HP Police Constable admit card
Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Download Admit Card tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Constable admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.