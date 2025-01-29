The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released indicative notification for the DNB-PDCET (Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in from January 30 (3.00 pm) to February 19, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on March 25 and the results are likely to be announced on April 25, 2025.

“Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in (30th January 2025 onwards) for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in December 2024 or FMGE December 2024 scorecard soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website natboard.edu.in . The exam was conducted on January 12, 2025.