The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th board exam admit card 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Class 10th exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 21 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, whereas the exam for Class 12th is scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 25 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Direct link to the Class 10th, 12th exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025

Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th, and 12th admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.