The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has extended the online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, sbi.co.in, until February 3, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 150 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to apply for SBI SCO posts

Visit the official website recruitment.bank.sbi On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the SBI SCO application form.