The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ukpsc.net.in .

A total of 735 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Computer Basic Knowledge Test and Typing Test scheduled to commence on February 24, 2025. The Main exam was conducted on October 26 and 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 137 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO Mains result 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO Mains result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RO/ ARO Mains result 2023.