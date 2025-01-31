The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will conclude the registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test ( MHT CET ) for MCA and MBA courses today, January 31. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The MAH-MCA CET-2025 is scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025 and the MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

Steps to fill MHT CET forms 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, go to the online system tab and click on the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.