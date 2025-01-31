MAH CET registration 2025 deadline today; here’s apply link
Candidates can fill their forms on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will conclude the registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for MCA and MBA courses today, January 31. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MAH-MCA CET-2025 is scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025 and the MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025.
Steps to fill MHT CET forms 2025
Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, go to the online system tab and click on the application link
Fill the application form
Submit the application form
Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.