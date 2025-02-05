UCO Bank recruitment 2025: Application for 250 LBO posts at ucobank.com ends today
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ucobank.com.
The UCO Bank will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBO) 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website, ucobank.com, until February 5, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 250 LBO vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the LBO notification 2025.
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 for all other candidates.
Steps to apply for LBO posts 2025
- Visit the official website www.ucobank.com