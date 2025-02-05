The UCO Bank will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBO) 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website, ucobank.com, until February 5, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 250 LBO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the LBO notification 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 for all other candidates.

Steps to apply for LBO posts 2025