The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the scorecard of the mains exam for recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download the scorecard through the official website ibps.in till February 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard.