The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ( NTPC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Engineering Executive Trainee posts 2024 through GATE 2024 under Advt. no. 19/23. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till February 13, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 475 Engineering Executive Trainee posts in various disciplines including Electrical (135), Mechanical (180), Electronics/ Instrumentation (85), Civil (50), and Mining (25). candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the EET posts 2024

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on the Application link under “Recruitment for the post of EET-2024 through GATE 2024 vide Advt. no. 19/23” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

