The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Agriculture Officer exam schedule under Advt. No. 06 of 2024-25. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on March 9, 2025, in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm (Paper I) and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (Paper II).

The Commission aims to fill a total of 124 AAO vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and the interview round.

Steps to download AAO exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AAO exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the OCS 2023 Mains schedule. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of April 2025. The detailed programme will be released in due course of time.

A total of 4799 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 15, 2024.