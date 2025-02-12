The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit card for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Child Development Project officer & Allied Cadres under Women and Child Development Department, Assam under Advt. No. 33/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The interview will be conducted from February 14 to 21, 2025. The reporting time is 9.00 am. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CDPO interview admit card 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO 2023 interview call letter link Login and download the admit card Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDPO interview call letter 2023.