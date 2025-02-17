The online applications for the National Entrance Screening Test ( NEST ) 2025 have started on the official website nestexam.in. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form till May 9, 2025.

Candidates can download the admit card on June 2, 2025. The tentative date for the examination will June 22, 2025.

Application Fee

Candidates of the Male/other applicants of UR/OBC category have to pay Rs 1400, SC/ST/Divyangjan category candidates and female candidates have to pay Rs 700 as the application fees.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have cleared the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2023 , 2024 or those who will be appearing for the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2025 , irrespective of category and age, will be considered to be eligible for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2025.

At least 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55% .

Candidate should secure a position in the NEST 2025 merit list.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Fill out the application form Submit it and download the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.

About NEST

NEST is a compulsory computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.