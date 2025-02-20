RRB recruitment 2025: Registration deadline deferred for 32000+ posts till March 1, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at rrbcdg.gov.in till March 1, 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment of Various Posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix under Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website rrbahmedabad.gov.in till March 1, 2025. the correction window will open from March 4 to 13, 2025.
Earlier, the application deadline was February 22, 2025.
Here’s the deferment notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies. Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 36 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.
Here’s the detailed notification.
Application Fee
Candidates of unreserved categories have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. Candidates of PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.
Steps to fill out the application form
Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the CEN 08/2024 (Level-1) tab
Register yourself and fill out the application form
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.