The Telangana Council for Higher Education ( TGCHE ) has postponed the registration date for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG EAPCET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in from March 1, 2025. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence today, February 25, and conclude on April 4, 2025.

“The commencement of submission of online applications for TG EAPCET - 2025 is postponed to 01-03-2025 (Saturday) instead of 25-02-2025 (Tuesday). The Detailed Notification and Instruction Booklet for TG EAPCET - 2025 will be available from 01-03-2025 onwards,” reads the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST and PH categories applying for Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP), or Engineering (E) streams are required to pay a fee of Rs 500. A fee of Rs 900 is applicable to other category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST and PH categories registering for both streams (AP and E) will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 1800 is applicable to other categories.

TG EAPCET 2025 is being held for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.