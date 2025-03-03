JKSBB Lab Assistant final result declared; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the final result through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final result for the Final Selection List for the post of Lab Assistant under Advertisement no. 05 of 2015. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 46 posts.
Steps to check the JKSBB Lab Assistant final result
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JKSSB Lab Assistant final result link
The final result will appear on the screen
Check and download the final result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JKSBB Lab Assistant final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.