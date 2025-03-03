The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the final result for the Final Selection List for the post of Lab Assistant under Advertisement no. 05 of 2015. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 46 posts.

Steps to check the JKSBB Lab Assistant final result

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKSSB Lab Assistant final result link The final result will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKSBB Lab Assistant final result .