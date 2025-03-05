The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on November 10 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.00 pm. The applications were invited from October 1 to 15, 2024.

Steps to download MP PSTET result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest update section Click on the ‘Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024’ result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP PSTET result 2024.

Meanwhile, the board has started accepting Group 4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024 registration forms. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till March 17, 2025. The last date to make corrections in the form is March 22, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to apply for Group 4 posts 2025.