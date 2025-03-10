SSC JHT Paper II exam schedule released at ssc.gov.in; here’s details
Candidates can check the exam details through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 (Paper-II-Descriptive). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule and other details through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The examination will be held on March 29, 2025. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the SSC JHT admit card
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “CHTE admit card”
Key in the required details
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.