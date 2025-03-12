CGPSC SSE Prelims result released at psc.cg.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the result through the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the results for the State Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. The commission has shortlisted 3737 candidates for the main examination, which will be held on June 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2025.
How to check the CGPSC SSE prelims result
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result
The result PDF will appear on the screen
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CGPSC SSE Prelims result.
Direct link to check the CGPSC SSE answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.