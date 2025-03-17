TN MRB AMO admit card 2025 released; check details here
Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha / Unani / Ayurveda) recruitment exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.
The computer-based test will be conducted on March 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 29 vacancies, of which 26 vacancies are for Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha) post, 2 for Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda) post, and 1 for Assistant Medical Officer (Unani) post.
Steps to download AMO admit card 2025
Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AMO (Siddha/ Unani/ Ayurveda) admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TN MRB AMO admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.