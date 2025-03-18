NCL Apprentice registration 2025 begins for 1765 posts; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nclcil.in.
Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) will close the registration window for the engagement of Diploma/ Graduate/ Trade Apprentice trainees FY 2024-25 today, March 18. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website nclcil.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1765 Apprentice posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for NCL Apprentice posts 2024
Visit the official website nclcil.in
On the homepage, go to Careers—Apprenticeship Training
Click on the Apprentice registration link
Register yourself and fill out the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Apprentice posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.