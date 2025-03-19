JIPMAT 2025 correction window opens today; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ till March 21, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 (JIPMAT 2025) today, March 17. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their form on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.
The computer-based test will be conducted on April 26, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to the information bulletin.
Steps to make corrections to JIPMAT form 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/
On the homepage, go to the login tab
Login to the portal and make the necessary changes
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.