The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) has announced the results of the All India BAR Exam 19 ( AIBE 19 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website allindiabarexamination.com . Earlier, the BCI released the final answer key.

AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

“The candidates who have uploaded other documents instead of the Enrolment certificate, their results are withheld. Such candidates must upload their Enrolment Certificate through the upload portal while accessing their result via the result link. Additionally, candidates who signed an Undertaking during the AIBE-XIX exam are also required to upload their Enrolment Certificate to the same portal,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AIBE 19 result 2024

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the AIBE 19 result link Key in your details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

