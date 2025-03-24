The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the tentative computer-based test schedule of various categories of Para-Medical under Advt. No. 04/2024. As per the notification, the CBT will be conducted from April 28 to 30, 2025.

The admit card will be released four days prior to the commencement of the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1376 vacancies.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RRB Paramedical exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedical exam city slip 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), document verification (DV), and medical examination.

