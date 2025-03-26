The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination Marks 2023 today, March 26. Eligible candidates can download their marks from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Main exams were conducted on July 20 and 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services. Candidates who have qualified the Main exam will appear for the personality test and viva voce test.

Steps to download RAS Mains marks 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News and Events tab Click on the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam - 2023 marks link Login and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RAS Mains 2023 marks.