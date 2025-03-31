The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited ( ONGC ) has released the interview call letter for the recruitment of Geophysicist, AEE, and other posts under Advt. No. 1/2025 (R&P). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ongcindia.com .

The interviews are scheduled from April 9 at ONGC SCOPE Minar, Delhi. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacancies.

List of candidates shortlisted for the interview round.

Steps to download interview call letter

Visit the official website ongcindia.com On the homepage, go to Career—Recruitment Notices Click on the admit card link under Recruitment Notice-2025 Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the interview call letter.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Computer Based Test (Objective Type) and Interview round.