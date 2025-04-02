The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited ( RRVUN ) has released the admit card for Junior Engineer-I and Junior Chemist recruitment exam 2025 (Advertisement No. RVUN/Rectt./02). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 11 and 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 271 vacancies, of which 228 are for JEN-I (Electrical), 25 for JEN-I (Mechanical), 11 for JEN-I (C&I/Communication), 2 for JEN-I (Fire & Safety), and 5 for Junior Chemist.

Direct link to JE-I and Junior Chemist exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download JE-I, Jr Chemist admit card

Visit the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer-I and Junior Chemist admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE-I, Jr Chemist admit card 2025.