RVUNL JE admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUN) has released the admit card for Junior Engineer-I and Junior Chemist recruitment exam 2025 (Advertisement No. RVUN/Rectt./02). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on April 11 and 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 271 vacancies, of which 228 are for JEN-I (Electrical), 25 for JEN-I (Mechanical), 11 for JEN-I (C&I/Communication), 2 for JEN-I (Fire & Safety), and 5 for Junior Chemist.
Direct link to JE-I and Junior Chemist exam schedule 2025.
Steps to download JE-I, Jr Chemist admit card
Visit the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer-I and Junior Chemist admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JE-I, Jr Chemist admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.