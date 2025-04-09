The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) posts (Class. II post) of Assam Electricity Corporation Limited (AEGCL) (Advt. No. 12/2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 16, 2025. The written exam was conducted on April 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 61 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer in the Assam Electricity Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer option as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim link provided in the official website on or before 16-04-2025 for taking necessary action from this end,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AAO AEGCL answer key 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Paper - I (Part-II : GENERAL KNOWLEDGE) answer key.

Direct link to Paper - II (Part-II : ACCOUNTANCY) answer key.

Direct link to Paper - II (Part-II : MATHEMATICS) answer key.

Direct link to Paper - II (Part-II : STATISTICS) answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.