The Supreme Court of India ( SCI ) has released the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) provisional answer key 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sci.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 18, 2025. The written exam was conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 JCA posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JCA answer key 2025

Visit the official website sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices—Recruitment Click on the JCA answer key 2025 link Login and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JCA answer key 2025.