The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) will likely release admit cards for various categories of Para-Medical under Advt. No. 04/2024 soon. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from April 28 to 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1376 vacancies. Meanwhile, the board has released the exam city slip.

Direct link to Paramedical exam city slip 2025.

Steps to download RRB Paramedical admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedical admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), document verification (DV), and medical examination.