The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will reopen the online application window for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the subject of Computer Science for Rest of Haryana Cadre & Mewat Cadre under Advt No. 26 of 2023 & 36/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from April 28 to May 2, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1711 vacancies, of which 1633 are for Post Graduate Teachers in the subject of Computer Science for Rest of Haryana Cadre, and 78 for Mewat Cadre. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for PGT posts 2025

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the PGT registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the required details, upload the documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference