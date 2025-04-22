HPSC PGT registration window reopens soon; 1711 posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the posts at hpsc.gov.in from April 28, 2025.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will reopen the online application window for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the subject of Computer Science for Rest of Haryana Cadre & Mewat Cadre under Advt No. 26 of 2023 & 36/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from April 28 to May 2, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1711 vacancies, of which 1633 are for Post Graduate Teachers in the subject of Computer Science for Rest of Haryana Cadre, and 78 for Mewat Cadre. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for PGT posts 2025
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab
Click on the PGT registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the required details, upload the documents, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.