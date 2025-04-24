The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025 exam city slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Admit cards will be released later.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in pen and paper mode. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for NEET (UG)-2025, he/she can contact NTA at 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or send an e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in ,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG exam city slip 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET UG exam city slip 2025.