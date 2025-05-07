The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the certificate verification for the post of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2024 (CGLRE 2024) for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No.1249/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

A total of 902 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the CV round. The certificate verification will be conducted from May 8 in the Office of the Commission at Unit II, Bhubaneswar. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL CV admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE CV admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL CV admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.