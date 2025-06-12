The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the second mock seat allotment list for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who completed their choice filling by June 10 can now view their mock allotment results by visiting the official website josaa.nic.in .

This mock allotment helps students understand their probable seat allocation based on the preferences they have submitted. It also gives candidates the chance to make adjustments to their choices before the final seat allotment.

Important Dates

Last date to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025: June 12, 2025

Data verification and reconciliation: June 13, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 14, 2025

Last date for reporting after Round 1: June 18, 2025

Steps to check JoSAA 2025 second mock seat allotment

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on the link for Mock Seat Allocation 2 Enter the required login credentials View and download the seat allotment list

Direct link to JoSAA 2025 second allotment list.