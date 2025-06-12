JoSAA 2025: Second mock seat allotment list released, check details here
Candidates can now view the second allotment list at the official website josaa.nic.in.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the second mock seat allotment list for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who completed their choice filling by June 10 can now view their mock allotment results by visiting the official website josaa.nic.in.
This mock allotment helps students understand their probable seat allocation based on the preferences they have submitted. It also gives candidates the chance to make adjustments to their choices before the final seat allotment.
Important Dates
- Last date to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025: June 12, 2025
- Data verification and reconciliation: June 13, 2025
- Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 14, 2025
- Last date for reporting after Round 1: June 18, 2025
Steps to check JoSAA 2025 second mock seat allotment
- Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in
- Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on the link for Mock Seat Allocation 2
- Enter the required login credentials
- View and download the seat allotment list
Direct link to JoSAA 2025 second allotment list.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.