The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has officially announced the final general merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025. Students can now check their merit status at the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in .

As per a report by Times of India, after the release of the merit list, zero-round admissions will take place from June 12 to June 14, 2025, focusing on special category admissions. The CAP Round 1 merit list is scheduled to be published on June 17, 2025, with the first junior college seat allotment expected on June 26, 2025.

Steps to check the FYJC General merit list 2025

Visit the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in On the homepage, open 'General Merit List' Enter your application number and check your merit status Alternatively, you can also click on 'Download General Merit List' to open the merit list PDF Search for your application number in the PDF to view your status

Direct link to view your merit status.

Here’s the direct link to the merit list PDFs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.