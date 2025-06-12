The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has released the revised National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025) exam city centre list. Candidates can re-submit their choice of exam city at natboard.edu.in from June 13 to 17, 2025. The selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

NEET-PG 2025 will be conducted in a single shift on August 3, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The hall ticket will be released on July 31, 2025, and the results are likely to be declared on September 3, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the exam city centre list.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses.