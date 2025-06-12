The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the provisional answer key of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 or CCE 2024 under Advt. No. 12/2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 13, along with supporting documents/papers to substantiate the claim.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on June 8, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies.

Steps to download CCE Prelims 2024 answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Prelims answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to General Studies (Paper I) answer key.

Direct link to General Studies (Paper II) answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.