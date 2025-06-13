The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hall tickets of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 21 and 22, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II.

Direct link to the time table.

Steps to download Geo-Scientist Mains admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Comb. Geo-Scientist Mains admit card 2025.